Followers of Hindutva & Sikhs scuffle in London on India’s Independence Day

During the evening of August 15th, a violent clash erupted between a group of Indian men commemorating India’s Independence Day and a small assembly of around five British Sikhs advocating for Khalistan in West London.

This altercation resulted in severe injuries for two Indian men, who are now receiving medical treatment.

The incident unfolded outside South Hall, Broadway, where numerous Indian men were rallying in support of India, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on the night of August 15th.

The confrontation has raised concerns about the potential for communal clashes, reminiscent of a similar occurrence in Leicester the previous year when a Hindutva group attacked local Muslims, leading to five days of violent unrest.

Video footage revealed a large group of Hindu men parading outside Broadway in South Hall, brandishing Indian flags. They encountered a small group of around five Sikhs displaying Khalistan flags.

The Hindu group chanted slogans like “Jai Shri Ram” and invited the Sikh men to join them, but the Sikhs declined.

The Hindu group also expressed support for extremist Hindu organizations like the RSS and the ruling Hindutva party, BJP.

The video then shows the Hindu crowd assaulting the Sikh men, who attempted to flee but were chased down and attacked.

An eyewitness reported that one of the Sikh men used his Kirpan, a ceremonial Sikh dagger, in self-defense after being assaulted while on the ground.

Two other Sikh men suffered brutal beatings and are presently hospitalized. The attackers can be heard in the video urging each other to target the Sikhs.

The conflict began when both groups exchanged flag-waving gestures. The situation escalated when the Hindutva supporters advanced toward the Sikhs, despite the presence of multiple police officers attempting to maintain control.

The Hindutva group continued to verbally provoke the Sikhs, seemingly attempting to provoke a response. As advised by the police, the Sikhs were in the process of leaving when a subset of the Hindutva group violently assaulted one of the Sikhs. The police intervened to halt the attack.

A violent disturbances occurred on India’s Independence Day night. One individual has been arrested on suspicion of affray. The police reported that two men in their 30s sustained knife injuries.

The spokesperson stated, “An individual was detained by officers and, during the detention, a female officer sustained a minor cut to her hand. Pava spray was utilized, and the individual was apprehended, with the assistance of a civilian. He was arrested under suspicion of attempted murder and taken into custody. Both victims were transported to the hospital, where their conditions were determined to be non-life-threatening. The officer did not require hospitalization.”

Following the incident, a Section 35 Dispersal Order was authorized by the police. Chief Superintendent Sean Wilson, who oversees policing in Ealing, acknowledged the community’s significant concern and assured that an investigation was underway.

The arrested suspect remains in custody, and the injured victims are being treated in the hospital. Wilson commended the bravery of the officers who promptly responded to the altercation and apprehended the knife-wielding individual. He emphasized the importance of supporting the injured officer’s well-being.

