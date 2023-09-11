Australian Indigenous referendum may fail as support declines

Advertisement

A recent poll, released on Monday, unveiled another setback in backing the historic proposition of incorporating an Indigenous advisory panel into Australia’s constitution.

This development has placed the initiative on a concerning trajectory as the national vote scheduled for next month approaches.

Based on a survey conducted by the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper, support for the “Voice to Parliament” concept has dwindled for the sixth consecutive month. The government is grappling with convincing hesitant and undecided voters to rally behind this idea.

On October 14, Australians will participate in a crucial referendum, wherein they will be asked to endorse a constitutional amendment that would establish an Indigenous committee tasked with advising the federal parliament.

To enact this change in the constitution, the referendum must garner a majority of votes at the national level and secure support in at least four of the six states.

However, according to the survey results, only the island state of Tasmania has endorsed the Voice, as reported by Reuters.

Throughout Australia’s history since gaining independence in 1901, only eight out of 44 constitutional change proposals have been approved. The latest survey reflects a decline in support, with just 43% backing the Voice.

Notably, voters in New South Wales and Victoria are opposed to the proposal.

In Queensland and Western Australia, where it is anticipated that 61% of voters will reject the Voice, the ‘No’ vote is particularly strong.

Furthermore, the poll has also indicated a decline in Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s approval ratings, which he has staked a significant amount of political capital on.

This marks the first time since the May 2022 election that his approval ratings have dipped into negative territory.