Covid hospitalizations surge in US, mask mandates urged

  • Covid hospitalizations in the US have increased by nearly 19% in just one week.
  • Deaths from Covid have risen by over 21% in the same period.
  • The CDC has urged people to get vaccinated and boosted.
In the United States, there has been a significant increase in Covid hospitalizations, up by nearly 19% in just one week, and deaths have risen by over 21%.

This surge in Covid infections is occurring in late summer. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), around 10,000 people are being hospitalized with Covid each week.

As a response to the rising Covid cases, some schools, hospitals, and businesses are urging or even mandating the use of masks once again. CDC Director Mandy Cohen has emphasized that Covid remains a serious threat, especially for those who are unvaccinated. Unvaccinated individuals who have not previously contracted the virus and those who are older or have underlying health conditions are at a particularly high risk. About 70% of hospitalizations are among individuals aged 65 and older.

Health officials are closely monitoring two new variants: the Omicron variant EG.5 (Eris), which is currently dominant in the US, and BA.2.86, which is beginning to spread. The CDC has issued a warning that BA.2.86 may have an increased ability to infect individuals who have had previous Covid infections or vaccinations. In response to these concerns, many institutions across the country are reintroducing mask mandates, at least temporarily.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has labeled EG.5 or Eris as a “variant of interest” due to the global rise in cases. EG.5 is a descendant of the XBB.1.9.2 lineage and shares a similar spike amino acid profile with XBB.1.5. It was first reported on February 17, 2023, and designated as a variant under monitoring (VUM) on July 19, 2023. WHO notes that while a significant portion of EG.5 sequences come from China, it does not believe this variant poses a substantial risk.

