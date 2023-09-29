Dianne Feinstein, Trailblazing Senator, Dies at 90

Earlier this year, Ms. Feinstein faced an absence from Capitol Hill lasting nearly three months due to a bout of shingles.

Upon her return, she assumed lighter duties and utilized a wheelchair to navigate the US Capitol.

There were instances where she appeared disoriented during interviews, committee hearings, and floor votes.

Ms. Feinstein was widely recognized for her vocal advocacy for gun control measures and her staunch support for the assault weapons ban, which was signed into law by President Bill Clinton in 1994.

Earlier in her life, she assumed the role of San Francisco’s mayor following the tragic assassinations of her predecessor, George Moscone, and city councilman Harvey Milk.

She vividly recounted the traumatic experience of discovering Mayor Moscone’s bullet wound while searching for his pulse, an event that left an enduring impact on her.

As a senator, Ms. Feinstein achieved several historic milestones, becoming the first woman to chair the influential Senate Intelligence Committee.

Under her leadership, the committee conducted a comprehensive review of the CIA’s contentious interrogation program for foreign terrorists in the aftermath of the 9/11 attacks in 2001.

She strongly criticized the CIA’s actions, stating that they were a blemish on the nation’s values and history.

This review ultimately resulted in legislation prohibiting the use of “enhanced interrogation techniques” like waterboarding on terrorism suspects.

Ms. Feinstein also made history as the first woman to serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee and as the first female chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

In a 2017 interview with CNN, she candidly discussed the challenges of being a woman in society, particularly in the political arena, and expressed optimism about the increasing number of women in the Senate.

Known as a centrist on Capitol Hill, Ms. Feinstein was willing to collaborate with Republican colleagues, which occasionally drew criticism from the more left-leaning members of her party.

The news of her passing swiftly resonated throughout the corridors of power in Washington DC, with colleagues from both sides of the political spectrum offering tributes. California Democrat Nancy Pelosi hailed her as a “trailblazing female leader” who exhibited remarkable courage, composure, and grace during her service.

Among the Republicans extending condolences was Florida Senator Marco Rubio, who lauded her as a “pioneer in politics” distinguished by her intelligence, diligence, and respectful treatment of others.

In recent years, concerns regarding her declining health and cognitive abilities prompted calls for her retirement, highlighting the broader issue of aging politicians in the United States.

Ms. Feinstein is survived by her daughter, Katherine, who reportedly held power of attorney over her mother’s legal affairs amid family tensions. Her husband, investment banker Richard Blum, passed away last year.