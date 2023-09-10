Advertisement
North Korea Celebrates Founding Anniversary with Diplomatic Gatherings

  • Kim Jong Un met with a Chinese delegation and Russian diplomats.
  • China and North Korea aim to enhance their cooperation.
  • Russian presence in North Korea increased before the parade.
North Korea celebrated its founding anniversary with a grand parade, attended not only by its leader, Kim Jong Un but also by Russian diplomats and a prominent Chinese delegation. This event underscores North Korea’s growing diplomatic ties with Moscow and Beijing, a development that has been closely watched.

During the parade, Kim Jong Un held discussions with the visiting Chinese delegation, led by Liu Guozhong, who serves as the vice-premier of the State Council. Notably, this marks the second high-level visit from Beijing to North Korea in just six weeks. The two sides expressed their commitment to “further intensifying the multi-faceted coordination and cooperation” between their nations, as reported by media sources in a separate statement.

In a sign of the strengthening ties, Russian diplomats also graced the occasion. Additionally, a Russian military song-and-dance ensemble was present in Pyongyang to commemorate the anniversary, as confirmed by KCNA.

Moscow had bolstered its official representation in North Korea just before the parade. The Pyongyang embassy had announced earlier in the week that it had received permission to rotate 20 diplomatic and technical staff, marking the first such personnel change since 2019. Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a message to Kim Jong Un to mark the anniversary, as reported by media. In his message, Putin called for the expansion of bilateral ties between the two countries across all aspects.

In summary, North Korea’s founding anniversary parade became a platform for significant diplomatic engagements. Kim Jong Un’s meetings with Chinese officials and the presence of Russian diplomats highlight the nation’s efforts to deepen its relationships with Moscow and Beijing, signaling potential shifts in the regional geopolitical landscape.

