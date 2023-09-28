Rape Victim Walks Around Ujjain Seeking Help, Sparking Outrage

- Video of a sexually assaulted girl seeking help sparks outrage in India.
- CCTV footage shows a girl approaching a man who dismisses her.
- Police confirm sexual assault through medical examination.
Trigger Warning: Sexual Assault
A video depicting a young girl, who had been sexually assaulted, walking around and seeking assistance, has ignited fury in India.
The anger arose as CCTV footage displayed a man seemingly dismissing the girl as she approached him.
However, authorities informed local media that during her over two-hour walk in Ujjain city, located in Madhya Pradesh state, the girl did receive assistance from certain individuals.
A senior police official confirmed that a medical examination revealed that the girl had indeed been subjected to sexual assault.
“Five people who came in contact with the girl are being questioned,” Ujjain police superintendent Sachin Sharma told ANI news agency on Thursday, adding that the girl was “incoherent and could not initially give any details about her whereabouts”.
The police have not yet confirmed the girl’s age.
A brief CCTV video that emerged online this week has triggered widespread condemnation from politicians and on social media platforms.
The video depicts a girl, who appears to be bleeding, walking along a road on Monday. At one point, she approaches a man who seems to gesture dismissively before walking away.
Law enforcement authorities are currently in the process of reviewing additional CCTV footage from the vicinity to track the path the girl took before receiving assistance.
Mr. Sharma, who is reported to be a Hindu priest, extended a helping hand to the girl. He reported that she was bleeding when he found her.
Notably, the girl had been reported as missing from Satna city, a distance of over 700 kilometers (435 miles) from where she was ultimately discovered.
“She could not speak. Her eyes were swollen,” Rahul Sharma told news channel NDTV.
“I then enquired what had happened but she spoke in a language that I did not understand; I also gave her a pen and paper but she could not write anything either,” he told The Hindu newspaper.
He mentioned that he provided the girl with some clothing and promptly contacted the police, who subsequently transported her to the hospital.
On Wednesday night, a police statement indicated that the girl had received medical attention for her injuries, including surgery, though specific details were not disclosed.
The Home Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Misra, stated on Wednesday that the girl’s condition was currently stable.
Leaders from the opposition parties in the state have strongly condemned the incident and criticized the governing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) regarding women’s safety.
The State BJP Chief, VD Sharma, assured that the police would take “rigorous action,” and he emphasized that “the criminals would not escape justice.”
Priyank Kanoongo, the Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights, informed reporters that he had been in touch with local police and administrative authorities in Madhya Pradesh to gather more information about the incident.
Yogita Bhayana, an activist who has worked with numerous rape survivors, informed the BBC that she was actively working on tracing the girl’s family and reaching out to support them.
