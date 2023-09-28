Rape Victim Walks Around Ujjain Seeking Help, Sparking Outrage

Video of a sexually assaulted girl seeking help sparks outrage in India.

CCTV footage shows a girl approaching a man who dismisses her.

Police confirm sexual assault through medical examination.

Trigger Warning: Sexual Assault

A video depicting a young girl, who had been sexually assaulted, walking around and seeking assistance, has ignited fury in India.

The anger arose as CCTV footage displayed a man seemingly dismissing the girl as she approached him.

However, authorities informed local media that during her over two-hour walk in Ujjain city, located in Madhya Pradesh state, the girl did receive assistance from certain individuals.

A senior police official confirmed that a medical examination revealed that the girl had indeed been subjected to sexual assault.