Russian children’s playgrounds turn into parade fields.

Russia has made significant efforts to enhance its military capabilities, ranging from state-of-the-art ammunition to military assistance from foreign countries since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

One notable aspect of this militarization is the transformation of Russia’s public schools. This shift has not been driven by a spontaneous surge in patriotic sentiment but rather by the Moscow government’s deliberate actions.

Russian schools are undergoing a process of militarization, turning their playgrounds into parade grounds. Even nursery-grade children are now taking part in marching practices while donning military uniforms.

Whereas, older students are being taught essential military skills such as trench digging, grenade throwing, and live ammunition shooting.

The emphasis in Russian schools has shifted towards glorifying military service, forming “voluntary companies,” and modifying the national curriculum to prioritize the defense of the motherland. This preparation for potential conflict is part of an orchestrated effort by Russia’s government.

The country has seen the rise of around 10,000 “military-patriotic” clubs in its schools and colleges, engaging a quarter of a million participants, according to Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov.

These clubs are just one aspect of a comprehensive overhaul of the curriculum, which includes mandatory military-patriotic values classes and updated history textbooks that highlight Russian military achievements.

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law mandating the inclusion of a compulsory course titled “Fundamentals of Security and Defense of the Motherland” in schools in August.

As a result, the education ministry has been promoting various courses, such as military excursions, military-sports games, meetings with military personnel, and drone classes.

Additionally, high school students are being trained to use live ammunition, albeit under the guidance of experienced military unit officers or instructors exclusively on firing ranges.

An Education Ministry document uncovered by the Russian independent media outlet Important Stories has revealed that the program aims to instill “an understanding and acceptance of the aesthetics of military uniforms, military rituals, and combat traditions” in students.

This program is currently in a testing phase and is scheduled to be fully implemented in 2024.

