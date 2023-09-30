Trump Tax Returns Leaker Identified and Arrested

Charles Littlejohn charged with leaking tax info, likely belonging to Donald Trump.

He worked as an IRS contractor.

An individual in the United States, Charles Littlejohn, has been formally charged with the unauthorized disclosure of tax information belonging to a prominent government official, widely believed to be former President Donald Trump.

Littlejohn, who worked as a contractor for the IRS, is accused of stealing and subsequently sharing this confidential tax data with a news organization.

In addition to the alleged theft of the former president’s tax information, Littlejohn is facing charges for obtaining and distributing tax return data from “thousands” of the country’s wealthiest individuals. The Department of Justice claims that this data was also provided to another media outlet.

Court documents reveal that both news organizations published multiple articles based on the leaked information. It should be noted that at this time, neither of the news organizations has been charged with any wrongdoing.

Although the court documents do not explicitly name the high-ranking government official, a source has confirmed to CBS News, a BBC partner in the United States, that it is indeed Donald Trump.

The source also identified The New York Times as the news organization that received information about Trump’s tax returns, while the second outlet, ProPublica, received information concerning other individuals.

The New York Times has chosen not to comment on these claims, and ProPublica has stated that they are unaware of the identity of the source who provided the tax information on the wealthiest Americans.

Former President Donald Trump has not issued any public statements regarding these developments.

According to the court documents, Charles Littlejohn worked for an undisclosed consultancy firm between 2017 and 2021, which, in turn, had contracts with the IRS under the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

During the period from 2018 to 2020, while Littlejohn was working on an IRS contract, it is alleged that he unlawfully acquired tax returns and related information, some of which dated back more than 15 years.

The primary charge against Mr. Littlejohn is the unauthorized disclosure of tax returns and related information, a crime that carries a potential sentence of up to five years in prison.

As of now, there has been no public statement from Mr. Littlejohn, who resides in Washington, D.C.

An article published by The New York Times in 2020, which is believed to be based on the leaked information, asserted that Donald Trump had paid only $750 in federal income tax in both 2016, the year of his presidential campaign, and his first year in the White House.

The report also claimed that Trump had not paid any income taxes at all for ten of the previous fifteen years, revealing a pattern of chronic losses and years of tax avoidance in his financial records.

