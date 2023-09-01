Advertisement
UN Human Rights Expert to Visit Seoul to Discuss North Korea

UN Human Rights Expert to Visit Seoul to Discuss North Korea

UN Human Rights Expert to Visit Seoul to Discuss North Korea
  • Elizabeth Salmon, UN Special Rapporteur for North Korea’s Human Rights, will visit South Korea next week.
  • She will meet with South Korean officials and North Korean defectors to gather information on the state of human rights in North Korea.
  • She will compile her findings into a report to be submitted to the United Nations.
UN Special Rapporteur for North Korea’s Human Rights, Elizabeth Salmon, is set to visit South Korea next week, according to an announcement by the Foreign Ministry on Friday.

During her nine-day stay, Salmon is expected to engage in discussions with various South Korean officials, including those from the foreign, unification, and justice ministries. Additionally, she plans to meet with North Korean defectors residing in South Korea.

Salmon will also hold a press conference in Seoul on September 12, as reported by the Yonhap news agency.

One of the primary objectives of her visit is to gather information and insights on the state of human rights in North Korea.

Subsequently, she will compile her findings into a report, which will be submitted to the United Nations. This report will contribute to the ongoing efforts to address human rights issues within North Korea and raise awareness on the subject at the international level.

