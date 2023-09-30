Zimbabwe Gold Mine Collapse: Six Dead, 15 Trapped

Six fatalities and 15 people trapped in a mine shaft collapse in Zimbabwe.

Bay Horse gold mine in Chegutu, 100 km west of Harare, was affected.

A mine shaft collapse in Zimbabwe has resulted in six fatalities and the entrapment of 15 individuals, according to state media.

The incident occurred at the Bay Horse gold mine in Chegutu, located approximately 100 kilometers (62 miles) west of the capital city, Harare, on Friday morning.

More than 30 people are believed to be trapped, with 13 miners reported as having either escaped or been rescued.

Ongoing efforts are in place to reach those still underground, with the details regarding the cause of the collapse remaining unknown.

The Zimbabwe Miners Federation has announced that its secretary general and the chairman of the Chegutu Miners Association will visit the site in an attempt to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Zimbabwe has a history of mining accidents, given its significant reserves of gold, platinum, and diamonds.

These accidents are often attributed to rudimentary mining methods and lax safety standards.

One notable incident occurred in 2019 when numerous miners lost their lives due to heavy rain causing flooding in the Silver Moon and Cricket mines near the town of Kadoma in the country’s central region.

