102 missing in Sikkim floods, rescue teams on high alert

Indian authorities are in a race against time to rescue individuals after flash floods struck the northeastern state of Sikkim, leaving 102 people missing, including 22 army personnel.
The disaster, triggered by a burst Himalayan glacial lake, has claimed the lives of fourteen individuals.
More than 3,000 tourists find themselves stranded in various parts of the state, prompting a massive deployment of search and rescue teams.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang of his full support.
The breach of the Lhonak Lake’s embankment on Tuesday night, combined with heavy rainfall, caused a significant increase in water levels in the Teesta River in Lachen Valley.
The situation was exacerbated when water was released from a nearby dam into the river, resulting in a sudden surge of water up to 15-20 feet downstream.
Trapped individuals, numbering nearly 14, were reported in the dam’s tunnels.
Satellite imagery from India’s space agency, Isro, showed dramatic changes in the lake’s volume, shrinking from 167.4 hectares on September 28 to 60.3 hectares on October 4.
The Indian army has initiated an extensive search operation to locate and rescue the missing individuals, with one soldier already rescued and in stable condition as of Wednesday night.
Additionally, rescue teams have recovered bodies, including that of a child, from the flood-affected areas along the Teesta River in Singtam, as reported by officials to the news agency.
“The search operations are being undertaken under conditions of incessant rains, fast-flowing water in the Teesta River with the roads and bridges washed away at many places,” the army said in its statement.
VB Pathak, the Chief Secretary of Sikkim, reported extensive infrastructure damage, including roads and bridges, as a result of the floods.
Additionally, mobile network coverage in the northern regions of the state has been disrupted.
In response to the crisis, the army has established three helplines to assist the families of those missing, including their soldiers.
“Family members of the missing persons have been contacted and informed about the situation,” it said.
The northern regions of the neighboring state of West Bengal have also experienced adverse effects, with water from the Teesta River flooding areas in Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, and Jalpaiguri districts.
West Bengal’s Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, reported that the state successfully rescued and relocated 10,000 individuals to 190 relief camps on Wednesday.
It’s worth noting that Sikkim, located in the Himalayas, is susceptible to floods and natural disasters.
Just last year, severe flooding in the region displaced tens of thousands of people and resulted in the tragic loss of at least 24 lives.
