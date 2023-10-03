Elon Musk gets roasted by Ukraine after meme attack

Throughout the conflict, the Ukrainian president and his top aides have repeatedly appealed to their allies for substantial military assistance to resist and counter Russia’s invasion.

Ruslan Stefanchuk, the Speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, reacted to Musk’s comment by making his own post on X.

“The case when… (Elon Musk) tried to conquer space, but something went wrong and in 5 minutes he was up to his eyeballs in shit,” an apparent reference to SpaceX’s failed rocket launch in April.

Ukraine’s parliament, on its official page on X, accused Musk of spreading Russian propaganda, posting its own version of the meme with a picture of Musk and the caption: “When it’s been 5 minutes and you haven’t spread Russian propaganda”.