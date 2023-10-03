Elon Musk gets roasted by Ukraine after meme attack

New Dubai law: Dh500,000 fine for misusing official emblem
During a Ukrainian parliament session on Monday, there was a strong reaction to a meme posted on social media by SpaceX CEO Elon Musk. The meme in question ridiculed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s appeals for military assistance from Western nations.
Since the commencement of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February of the previous year, SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, has on occasion drawn criticism from Kyiv due to Musk’s statements, even though SpaceX’s Starlink satellite communication services play a crucial role in Ukraine’s defense efforts.
Early on Monday, Musk posted a meme on his platform X, formerly known as Twitter, showing Zelensky with the caption: “When it’s been 5 minutes and you haven’t asked for a billion dollars in aid.”
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 1, 2023
Throughout the conflict, the Ukrainian president and his top aides have repeatedly appealed to their allies for substantial military assistance to resist and counter Russia’s invasion.
Ruslan Stefanchuk, the Speaker of the Ukrainian parliament, reacted to Musk’s comment by making his own post on X.
“The case when… (Elon Musk) tried to conquer space, but something went wrong and in 5 minutes he was up to his eyeballs in shit,” an apparent reference to SpaceX’s failed rocket launch in April.
Ukraine’s parliament, on its official page on X, accused Musk of spreading Russian propaganda, posting its own version of the meme with a picture of Musk and the caption: “When it’s been 5 minutes and you haven’t spread Russian propaganda”.
Mykhailo Podolyak, a Ukrainian presidential adviser who has previously voiced disapproval of certain remarks made by Musk, expressed in a post on X that remaining silent or using irony in relation to Ukraine ultimately benefited Russian propaganda.
“Unfortunately, not everyone and not always, while being significant media figures, but being thousands of kilometres away from the war’s epicenter, is able to realize what the daily bombardments and cries of children losing their parents are.”
