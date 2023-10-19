Greta Thunberg charged with public order accuse after arrest at London rally

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has found herself facing a public order offense charge following her arrest at a protest that unfolded during the Energy Intelligence Forum in London this year, as reported by the Metropolitan Police.

The 20-year-old activist stands accused of not adhering to a “condition imposed under Section 14 of the Public Order Act.”

Thunberg had taken part in a protest organized by the climate advocacy group Fossil Free London outside the Intercontinental Hotel on Park Lane in London. The demonstration coincided with the annual summit attended by chief executives of oil and gas companies.

According to the police, a total of 26 individuals were charged in connection with the protest. Authorities had requested that the demonstrators relocate from the road to the pavement to continue their protest while respecting the established conditions.

Greta Thunberg and 10 other individuals have a court date scheduled at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on November 15.

Previously, Greta Thunberg had been charged with defying a police order during a protest that occurred at a bustling port in Sweden, marking her second such incident this year.

