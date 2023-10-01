Rishi Sunak Holds Back on Pre-Election Tax Cuts

Rishi Sunak expressed intent to reduce taxes but didn’t commit to a timeline.

Cabinet Minister Michael Gove advocated for tax cuts before the election.

Sunak’s focus is on mitigating inflation and reducing living costs. Advertisement

Rishi Sunak expressed his intention to reduce taxes but refrained from committing to a timeline ahead of the next general election.

His comments followed Cabinet Minister Michael Gove’s statement on wanting tax cuts before the election.

Sunak emphasized that his primary focus was on mitigating inflation and alleviating the cost of living. At the Conservative Party’s annual conference in Manchester, the topics of tax and HS2 stirred unrest within the party.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies, a prominent think tank, recently noted that UK tax levels are currently at their highest point in 70 years and are unlikely to decrease shortly.

Several Tory MPs, including former Prime Minister Liz Truss, have called for tax cuts.

Advertisement

However, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who will outline his economic plans in November’s Autumn Statement, indicated that tax cuts were currently challenging to implement.

During the interview with the BBC, Sunak was asked on three occasions about committing to tax reductions before the upcoming election, expected next year.

While Sunak, in his first party conference as leader, reiterated his desire to lower taxes as a Conservative, he did not provide specific details on the timing.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that his priority was to halve inflation, which stood at 10.7% for the October-December 2022 period, aiming for a 5.3% rate by year-end.

In August, inflation had reached 6.7%. Sunak emphasized that taming inflation was his top priority.

Advertisement “Change may be difficult, but I believe the country wants change and I’m going to do things differently to bring about that change,” he said.

Advertisement Speaking later at a fringe event at the Tory Party conference, Mr. Gove echoed the prime minister, saying taxes could only be cut when inflation had been “tackled”. Advertisement The government’s options for tackling inflation are restricted. The Bank of England, which maintains independent control over interest rates, asserts that increasing rates is the most effective means to bring down inflation. Just before the conference commenced, Richard Walker, the CEO of Iceland supermarkets, made headlines by resigning from the Conservative Party, asserting that the Tories were disconnected from the public. However, when confronted with concerns within his party regarding taxation, environmental policies, and the future of the HS2 rail project, Rishi Sunak dismissed allegations that the Conservatives were moving away from the concerns of the electorate. Despite trailing behind Labour in the polls, he maintained his stance. Advertisement Advertisement