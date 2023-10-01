Rishi Sunak rallies Tories in last-ditch effort to avoid defeat

Sunak faces challenges at the Conservative Party conference, with potential election defeat.

Party divisions: criticism on immigration, carbon emissions, taxes, and debt.

Rishi Sunak is set to convene with fellow members of the Conservative Party at their annual conference, which is likely to be the last one before the upcoming UK general election, where Sunak is currently projected to face defeat.

The Conservative Party finds itself in a challenging position as they are trailing behind the Labour Party in the polls by a significant margin.

Criticism has arisen within the party, with moderates disapproving of Sunak’s shift towards more right-leaning positions on issues such as immigration and carbon emissions reduction. Simultaneously, he is facing backlash from the party’s right-wing members who perceive his taxation and public debt policies as anti-conservative.

To compound Sunak’s challenges in uniting his party, the Institute for Fiscal Studies, the leading economic research institute in the UK, recently published a report forecasting that taxes will make up approximately 37% of the national income by the next election, marking the highest level since World War II.

Party conferences are vital events in the British political calendar, typically held in early autumn, where each party outlines its priorities for the upcoming year. For the ruling party, these conferences traditionally serve as occasions for members to rally around the leadership and unite against the opposition, somewhat shielded from wider political developments.

However, in this context, with an election on the horizon, Sunak, who was not even the Conservative Party’s leader a year ago, has inherited a party that appears divided and weary from prolonged time in power, seemingly lacking fresh ideas and already contemplating post-election introspection and blame-shifting. Both left and right factions within the party have publicly voiced their criticisms of Sunak on various fronts.

As an example leading up to this year’s conference, former cabinet minister Priti Patel expressed her view on the British channel GB News, characterizing the tax burden as “unsustainable” and unfavorably comparing Sunak to the tax-cutting former Prime Minister, Margaret Thatcher.