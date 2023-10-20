Second Trump Lawyer, Chesebro, Pleads Guilty to Conspiracy

Ex-attorney Kenneth Chesebro pleads guilty in Georgia election interference case.

He’s the third of 19 co-defendants to strike a plea deal with Fulton County prosecutors.

Chesebro accused of presenting fake pro-Trump electors in multiple states to alter the 2020 election outcome.

A former attorney who previously worked with Donald Trump has admitted guilt in a case involving election interference in the state of Georgia.

Kenneth Chesebro is the third out of 19 co-defendants to reach a plea deal with Fulton County prosecutors.

He is accused of presenting fictitious pro-Trump electors in Georgia and other states in an attempt to change the outcome of the 2020 election.

Trump, who is also charged in this case, maintains his not guilty plea. Chesebro’s guilty plea follows another ex-Trump lawyer, Sidney Powell, who admitted wrongdoing in the same case.

One more co-defendant, bail bondsman Scott Hall, made a plea agreement with prosecutors in late September.

Chesebro pleaded guilty to a single felony charge related to conspiracy to file false documents. As part of the plea deals, the former defendants will be required to testify under oath in upcoming trials.

Chesebro’s penalty includes five years of probation, a $5,000 fine, and community service. He must also provide relevant documents and evidence for the case.

Initially facing seven charges in the Georgia election interference case, including conspiracy to commit forgery and impersonating a public officer, he is accused of aiding in the creation of a scheme to submit fake elector slates on behalf of Mr. Trump.

Specifically, it is alleged that he authored a memo with instructions for these electors in states like Georgia on how to meet and cast votes for Mr. Trump.

