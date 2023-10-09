Shooting victim in Battersea identified as Rico Andrews

The victim of a fatal shooting in southwest London was identified as Rico Andrews, 21.

A man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in southwest London. The Metropolitan Police responded to reports of gunfire on Thursday evening at approximately 21:50 BST on Shuttleworth Road in Battersea.

The victim, 21-year-old Rico Andrews, was discovered injured by police and paramedics who administered emergency first-aid, but unfortunately, he did not survive and passed away at the scene. A post-mortem examination determined that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest. Specialist officers are providing support to Mr. Andrews’ next of kin, and at this time, no arrests have been made as investigations are ongoing.