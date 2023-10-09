Shooting victim in Battersea identified as Rico Andrews

UK Supreme Court to Decide on Rwanda Refugee Plan
A man has been identified as the victim of a fatal shooting in southwest London. The Metropolitan Police responded to reports of gunfire on Thursday evening at approximately 21:50 BST on Shuttleworth Road in Battersea.
The victim, 21-year-old Rico Andrews, was discovered injured by police and paramedics who administered emergency first-aid, but unfortunately, he did not survive and passed away at the scene. A post-mortem examination determined that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest. Specialist officers are providing support to Mr. Andrews’ next of kin, and at this time, no arrests have been made as investigations are ongoing.
Det Ch Insp Neil John, who is leading the murder investigation, said: “This is a tragic incident where a young man has lost his life whilst standing on a street in Battersea.
“Detectives are working at pace to gather as much information as possible and I would ask anyone who was in the area and saw events unfold, or anyone who has captured this on phone or doorbell footage, to contact police immediately.”
