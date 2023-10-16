Surfer, 52, Shark-Bitten at Popular Tourist Beach

US Landlord Kills Muslim Boy Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
On Friday, a surfer was witnessed emerging from the water with visible bloodstains following a suspected shark encounter.
The incident took place off the Linda Mar-Pacifica State Beach in California, and the victim, a 52-year-old man, was bitten during a Friday afternoon surf.
The Pacifica Police Department responded to reports of a shark bite just before 4 pm, with officers arriving at 3:45 pm to discover the surfer with a deep and bloody wound on his lower left leg.
The injured surfer informed the officers that he felt a bite on his leg while surfing, although he couldn’t confirm whether it was indeed a shark.
With the assistance of fellow surfers, he managed to return to the shore and was subsequently transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
Fellow surfer Evan Barbarick who was in the water with the man told local media: “My friend and I were surfing next to the guy that got attacked.
“And he basically mentioned something along the lines of, ‘Hey, I got bit,’ and was sort of struggling in the water.”
“My friend asked him if there was a bad bite and he said yes,” Barbarick added.
“Then we were all able to get on our boards and get out of there and yeah, when we got back, he had a pretty good-looking bite around the side of his leg.”
During the weekend, there was another incident involving a surfer who was bitten by a presumed shark off the coast of Hawaii.
On Sunday, at approximately 4 pm local time, a surfer was bitten, prompting lifeguards to close Hanalei Bay on Kaua‘i’s North Shore.
Fortunately, the surfer sustained non-life-threatening injuries, but as a safety measure, the bay will remain closed for a minimum of 24 hours following the incident.
These occurrences coincide with the celebration of “Sharktober” along the California coast, primarily dedicated to honoring great white sharks.
This time of year marks the peak of their presence in the region as they return from an extended migration originating in the central Pacific Ocean.
According to Shark Stewards, the creator of the annual celebration, “it is a period of maximum probability to see or encounter a great white shark along the west coast California coast.”
It is the time of year when the majority of interactions between humans and great whites occur.
The organization also warns swimmers and surfers that “it is also a time for ocean-goers to practice caution,” and to become more aware of sharks and the marine ecosystem.
