Surfer, 52, Shark-Bitten at Popular Tourist Beach

Shark attack on a 52-year-old surfer off Linda Mar-Pacifica State Beach in California.

The victim emerged from the water with a deep leg wound and visible bloodstains.

Advertisement Shark Stewards advises caution for ocean-goers during this period.

On Friday, a surfer was witnessed emerging from the water with visible bloodstains following a suspected shark encounter.

The incident took place off the Linda Mar-Pacifica State Beach in California, and the victim, a 52-year-old man, was bitten during a Friday afternoon surf.

The Pacifica Police Department responded to reports of a shark bite just before 4 pm, with officers arriving at 3:45 pm to discover the surfer with a deep and bloody wound on his lower left leg.

The injured surfer informed the officers that he felt a bite on his leg while surfing, although he couldn’t confirm whether it was indeed a shark.

Advertisement

With the assistance of fellow surfers, he managed to return to the shore and was subsequently transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.