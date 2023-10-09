The Enigma of King Charles: Israel’s Ally or Not?

Rishi Sunak Warns: Fast-Moving Danger in Conflict
UK PM Sunak labels Israel's situation as perilous and urges de-escalation. Sunak...
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his support for Israel following Saturday’s events, which saw Hamas launch a deadly attack on the Jewish state.
Using his Twitter account, the prime minister shared an image of the Israeli flag along with the message, “We stand with Israel.”
We stand with 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/dFtOngg4ju
— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 8, 2023
This declaration clarified the United Kingdom’s position in the ongoing Middle East conflict for its citizens.
However, many people outside the country remained curious about King Charles’s stance on the matter.
For those who may not be aware, King Charles, while he may hold his opinions on the Israel-Palestine conflict, has a longstanding tradition of refraining from making public statements on political matters.
The official role of the monarch is outlined on the Royal Family’s official website.
It says: “Monarchy is the oldest form of government in the United Kingdom.
In a monarchy, the role of the head of state is held by a king or queen. The British Monarchy operates as a constitutional monarchy, meaning that while the Sovereign holds the position of head of state, the authority to create and pass laws rests with an elected Parliament.
Although the Sovereign no longer has a direct political or executive role, they continue to play a significant role in the nation’s life.
As the Head of State, the Monarch carries out constitutional and representational duties that have evolved over a thousand years of history. Beyond these official State responsibilities, the Monarch also has a more informal role as the “Head of Nation.”
In this capacity, the Sovereign serves as a unifying symbol of national identity, pride, and stability.
They officially recognize achievements and excellence, and they support the concept of voluntary service.
In performing all of these roles, the Monarch is assisted by members of their immediate family.
The scenes we have seen in Israel over the last 36 hours are truly horrifying.
I spoke to Prime Minister @netanyahu earlier today to assure him of the UK’s steadfast support as Israel defends itself against these attacks.
Terrorism will not prevail. pic.twitter.com/5EGoqiZM8bAdvertisement
— Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 8, 2023
