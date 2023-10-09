The Enigma of King Charles: Israel’s Ally or Not?

UK PM Rishi Sunak expresses support for Israel after Hamas attack.

Sunak shares Israeli flag on Twitter with the message “We stand with Israel.”

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his support for Israel following Saturday’s events, which saw Hamas launch a deadly attack on the Jewish state.

Using his Twitter account, the prime minister shared an image of the Israeli flag along with the message, “We stand with Israel.”

We stand with 🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/dFtOngg4ju — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) October 8, 2023

This declaration clarified the United Kingdom’s position in the ongoing Middle East conflict for its citizens.

However, many people outside the country remained curious about King Charles’s stance on the matter.

For those who may not be aware, King Charles, while he may hold his opinions on the Israel-Palestine conflict, has a longstanding tradition of refraining from making public statements on political matters.

The official role of the monarch is outlined on the Royal Family’s official website.