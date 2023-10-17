Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Top Indian court rejects LGBTQ marriage legalisation

Top Indian court rejects LGBTQ marriage legalisation

Articles
Advertisement
Top Indian court rejects LGBTQ marriage legalisation

Top Indian court rejects LGBTQ marriage legalisation

Advertisement
  • Top Indian court rejects same-sex marriage legalisation.
  • The court considered arguments presented between April and May.
  • The stance of the other two judges on this matter is yet to be determined.
Advertisement

India’s highest court issued a ruling on Tuesday, stating that it lacks the authority to legalize same-sex marriages and that such a decision should be within the jurisdiction of the parliament.

The verdict was delivered by a five-judge bench, led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud. The court considered arguments presented between April and May of this year before announcing the ruling.

Chief Justice Chandrachud acknowledged that there was both agreement and disagreement on the extent to which the country should progress regarding same-sex marriages as he began reading the verdict.

Furthermore, two of the remaining four judges supported Chandrachud’s stance on not legalizing same-sex marriages, establishing a majority opinion.

However, the stance of the other two judges on this matter is yet to be determined.

This court ruling arrived five years after a significant 2018 judgment in which the Supreme Court of India abolished a colonial-era ban on gay sex.

Advertisement

Currently, only Taiwan and Nepal in Asia permit same-sex unions, as conservative values continue to hold sway in the region’s politics and society.

The Indian government, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, opposed the petitions for same-sex marriage, characterizing them as “urban elitist views” and asserting that the parliament is the appropriate platform for discussing and legislating on this issue.

Additionally, the government argued that such marriages do not align with the traditional Indian family structure, characterized by a husband, a wife, and children.

Advertisement
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Advertisement

Also Read

Interception of Canadian military plane by Chinese fighter jets
Interception of Canadian military plane by Chinese fighter jets

Interception of Canadian military plane by Chinese fighter jets. The incident occurred...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the International News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story