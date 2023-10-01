Top Indian diplomat barred from Glasgow gurdwara

Indian diplomat Vikram Doraiswami confronted by protesters at Glasgow gurdwara.

Sikh youth organization claimed a ban on Indian officials visiting gurdwaras.

India has lodged a formal complaint with the Foreign Office after a senior diplomat, Vikram Doraiswami, was accosted by protesters at a gurdwara in Glasgow.

The High Commission of India had arranged for Doraiswami to visit the religious institution to engage in discussions concerning community and consular matters.

However, he decided to depart when he encountered a small group of activists during his visit.

A Sikh youth organization subsequently asserted that there was a longstanding prohibition on Indian officials visiting gurdwaras.

This incident occurred against the backdrop of an international dispute regarding allegations that Indian agents may have connections to the killing of a Sikh separatist in Canada.

India vehemently denied Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s assertion of “credible evidence” linking India to the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June.

The incident in Glasgow took place during a series of official engagements in Scotland by Mr. Doraiswami, who serves as India’s High Commissioner to the UK.

Video footage shared on social media captured the moment when three individuals approached Mr. Doraiswami’s car as it arrived outside the gurdwara in Glasgow’s Albert Drive.

Despite the demonstrators’ attempts to open the car door, Mr. Doraiswami remained seated in the back seat.