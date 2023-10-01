Top Indian diplomat barred from Glasgow gurdwara

Rishi Sunak rallies Tories in last-ditch effort to avoid defeat
India has lodged a formal complaint with the Foreign Office after a senior diplomat, Vikram Doraiswami, was accosted by protesters at a gurdwara in Glasgow.
The High Commission of India had arranged for Doraiswami to visit the religious institution to engage in discussions concerning community and consular matters.
However, he decided to depart when he encountered a small group of activists during his visit.
A Sikh youth organization subsequently asserted that there was a longstanding prohibition on Indian officials visiting gurdwaras.
This incident occurred against the backdrop of an international dispute regarding allegations that Indian agents may have connections to the killing of a Sikh separatist in Canada.
India vehemently denied Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s assertion of “credible evidence” linking India to the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia in June.
The incident in Glasgow took place during a series of official engagements in Scotland by Mr. Doraiswami, who serves as India’s High Commissioner to the UK.
Video footage shared on social media captured the moment when three individuals approached Mr. Doraiswami’s car as it arrived outside the gurdwara in Glasgow’s Albert Drive.
Despite the demonstrators’ attempts to open the car door, Mr. Doraiswami remained seated in the back seat.
Another protester can be heard saying: “I think it’s best if you go.”
The diplomat was then driven away.
A statement issued later by the National Sikh Youth Federation on behalf of “major Sikh bodies” said the three activists had upheld “a long-standing ban on Indian officials visiting gurdwaras in their official capacity”.
It went on to include an account of the incident, said to have been issued by the activists themselves, which said: “We went to prevent their entry and ask them questions, they left rapidly from the car park.”
They refuted any allegations of committing an assault.
The High Commission of India clarified that the diplomat’s visit to the venue had been arranged in collaboration with the Gurdwara committee, which included community leaders and a Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) among its organizers.
“They were threatened and abused by these elements. To prevent any potential altercation the HC [High Commissioner] and CG [Consul General] decided to leave the premises on their arrival,” it said in a statement.
The High Commission reported the incident as a “shameful occurrence” to both the Foreign Office and the police.
They also noted that the three activists involved were not residents of Scotland.
Anne-Marie Trevelyan, a minister in the Foreign Office, expressed her apprehension regarding the incident on X, formerly known as Twitter.
She emphasized the paramount importance of ensuring the safety and security of foreign diplomats and the need for all places of worship in the UK to remain accessible to everyone.
The Glasgow gurdwara strongly denounced the disruptive conduct that led Mr. Doraiswami to cancel his planned visit.
“The Gurdwara is open to people from all communities and backgrounds, and we welcome everyone openly as per our principles of faith,” it said.
Police Scotland confirmed that they received a report of a disturbance at the gurdwara on Friday at 13:05.
“There were no reports of any injuries and inquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances,” a spokesperson said.
