US and UK support Canada in its diplomatic issue with India

The United States and the United Kingdom issued calls to New Delhi, urging India not to insist on Canada reducing its diplomatic presence in India on Friday.

These appeals came in the wake of Canada’s withdrawal of 41 diplomats from India amid a dispute over the murder of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

Canada has made allegations of Indian involvement in the murder of Nijjar, which occurred in a Vancouver suburb in June. India has labeled Nijjar as a “terrorist” and vehemently denied any involvement.

The U.S. State Department’s spokesperson, Matthew Miller, expressed concern over the departure of Canadian diplomats from India, which was in response to India’s demand that Canada significantly reduce its diplomatic presence.

The United States, along with the United Kingdom, has called for India’s cooperation with Canada in the murder investigation.

These Western powers have been cautious in openly condemning India, likely due to their view of India as a valuable counterbalance to their main Asian rival, China.

However, the statements issued by the U.S. State Department and the British Foreign Office on Friday represent the most direct criticism of New Delhi in this case.

The British Foreign Office spokesperson stated their disagreement with the decisions made by the Indian government that led to the departure of numerous Canadian diplomats from India.

Canada’s response to India’s request for a reduction in diplomatic presence included the withdrawal of 41 diplomats and the temporary suspension of in-person operations at consulates in several Indian cities, along with warnings of visa processing delays.

Both the U.S. State Department and the British Foreign Office emphasized the importance of having diplomats on the ground to resolve differences.

They urged the Indian government not to insist on reducing Canada’s diplomatic presence and to cooperate in the ongoing Canadian investigation.

Additionally, they cited the 1961 Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, expecting India to uphold its obligations under this international agreement.

The British Foreign Office further highlighted the Vienna Convention, stating that the unilateral removal of privileges and immunities safeguarding the safety and security of diplomats was inconsistent with the principles and effective functioning of the convention.

