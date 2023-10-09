US and Worldwide Airlines Pause Operations to Israel

Major U.S. and international airlines suspend Israel service after Hamas attack kills over 1,200.

Major U.S. Airlines and Numerous International Carriers Suspend Israel Service Amid State of War Declaration After Hamas Attack Kills Over 1,200.

On Sunday, the Federal Aviation Administration issued an updated Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), urging U.S. airlines to exercise extreme caution when flying in Israeli airspace.

A Delta Air Lines spokesperson told Forbes that the carrier “continues to monitor the situation and is making schedule adjustments accordingly. Currently, our TLV flights have been canceled into this week.”

A United Airlines spokesperson said in an email that it had operated two scheduled flights out of Tel Aviv over the weekend to accommodate customers, crews, and employees who were at the airport. “Our Tel Aviv flights will remain suspended until conditions allow them to resume,” the airline said.

In a statement, American Airlines confirmed that it has also temporarily suspended operations to and from Tel Aviv. “We continue to monitor the situation with safety and security top of mind and will adjust our operation as needed,” the airline said, adding that impacted customers should check their flight status on its website or mobile app.

On Sunday, the pilots’ union for American Airlines issued a Do Not Fly directive to its members for Israel. “It is not prudent or appropriate to knowingly put our flight crews and passengers in harm’s way by maintaining flights into a war zone,” wrote Allied Pilots Association president Captain Ed Sicher. “Therefore, after careful consideration, I am directing all pilots to cease flight operations to Israel until we can be reasonably assured of the region’s safety and security.”

Advertisement The largest U.S. airlines, including Delta Air Lines, American Airlines, and United Airlines, are providing flexible rebooking options for travelers affected by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East. Travel advisories have been issued by these airlines for passengers with flights to or from Tel Aviv, Israel, until Saturday, October 14. United Airlines’ advisory also includes flights to and from Amman, Jordan. Over the past decade, the number of Americans traveling to the Middle East has doubled, making up approximately 4% of the United States’ outbound international travel market, surpassing Asia and South America. In 2022, more than 3.1 million Americans traveled to the Middle East, marking a 23% increase since 2019, the year preceding the pandemic. Advertisement The region is poised to see even more visitors this year, with over 1.8 million Americans traveling to the Middle East in the first half of 2023—a 31% surge compared to the previous year, according to data from the National Travel and Tourism Office (NTTO), which does not specify outbound travel by country. Israel had high hopes for its tourism sector in 2023, aiming to surpass the record-breaking numbers of 2019 when the country welcomed 2.7 million international tourists who contributed $4 billion to its economy. The Israeli Minister of Tourism expressed optimism about achieving this goal earlier in the year. The U.S. State Department’s travel advisory for Israel currently includes a “Do Not Travel” warning for Gaza and advises Americans to “exercise increased caution” when traveling to Israel or the West Bank due to terrorism and civil unrest. Canada and the UK have also updated their travel advisories for their citizens. International airlines are also suspending flights to and from Israel, typically with shorter timeframes. For instance, Air Canada, which operates flights to Tel Aviv from Toronto and Montreal, has a travel advisory in effect for flights scheduled through Tuesday, October 10. Advertisement

