US Congress Passes Short-Term Funding Bill to Avoid Shutdown

US government avoids shutdown with bipartisan support for short-term funding agreement.

Funding was secured until November 17th, signed into law by President Biden.

Disappointment for Democrats as no additional aid for Ukraine is included.

The US government has managed to avoid a federal shutdown by reaching a consensus between the House and Senate on a short-term funding agreement.

A bill securing funding until November 17th received strong bipartisan support and was promptly signed into law by President Joe Biden, just moments before the deadline.

Regrettably, the bill does not include any additional aid for Ukraine, which is a disappointment for Democrats who had pushed for this as a critical provision.

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, took the unusual step of proposing the bill despite opposition from some members of his party who are more conservative.

The looming threat of a government shutdown, which would have resulted in tens of thousands of federal employees being placed on unpaid furlough and the suspension of various government services, was set to begin at 00:01 ET (04:01 GMT) on Sunday.

However, in a surprising turn of events on Saturday afternoon, McCarthy decided to bring the temporary funding measure to a vote to keep the government operational.

This measure includes funding for addressing natural disasters but does not make significant concessions on spending levels, a key demand from the Republican majority in the House.

The majority of lawmakers were determined to prevent a shutdown, and the bill garnered more support from Democrats than Republicans, despite up to 90 House Republicans voting against it.

This outcome was a setback for a small faction of right-wing Republicans who had obstructed negotiations in the House by insisting on spending cuts and refusing to provide new aid to Ukraine.

Following the House vote, the Senate, which had previously passed its bill that included aid for Ukraine, had no option but to accept the House legislation.

Only nine senators voted against it, all of whom were Republicans.

Mr. McCarthy admitted that the last-minute agreement was not the route he wanted to take, telling reporters that he had “tried to pass the most conservative stopgap measure possible” but “we didn’t have 218 Republicans”.