Apple request to ban on US sales of Apple watch

Apple has decided to challenge the suspension of sales for its newest smartwatches in the United States. Despite the White House’s decision not to reverse the ban on sales and imports of the Series.

The US International Trade Commission imposed the ban to protect device maker Masimo, which alleges that Apple engaged in the poaching of its staff and technology. Apple expressed strong disagreement with the decision.

Earlier this month, Apple “pre-emptively” removed the devices from its US site and stores in the country. Sales elsewhere have not been affected.

The US International Trade Commission (USITC) issued an order in October. The president had 60 days to review and potentially veto it. This review period ended on Christmas Day, and the United States Trade Representative Ambassador, Katherine Tai, announced on Tuesday that the decision not to reverse the USITC’s order was made after careful consultations.

Apple had requested a stay on the ban until Customs and Border Protection (CBP) could assess whether the redesigned versions of its watches, without the disputed technology, violated Masimo’s patents. CBP is expected to make its decision on January 12, as per an Apple spokesperson.

In October, the USITC found that Apple infringed on two patents owned by medical device maker Masimo Corporation. Masimo accused Apple of poaching staff and stealing technology related to measuring blood oxygen levels. Most of Apple’s smartwatches have included the contested blood oxygen feature since 2020, excluding the lower-cost SE model. Previously sold watches are not affected by the ban.

Apple has also submitted an emergency request to the US Court of Appeals to lift the ban.

“We strongly disagree with the USITC decision and resulting exclusion order, and are taking all measures to return Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 to customers in the US as soon as possible,” the tech giant said in a statement on Tuesday.

Masimo said the White House’s decision marks a significant moment.

“This is a win for the integrity of the US patent system, and ultimately American consumers, who will benefit from an ecosystem that rewards true innovation,” according to a company spokesperson.

