Dubai cracks down: Financial firm fined Dh5 million for compliance lapses

A company that disregarded compliance system laws was fined Dh5,023,375 by the Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA).
It was discovered that the company, R.J. O’Brien (Mena) Capital Limited, had broken the following rules:
The DFSA, however, was unable to uncover any proof that the company intentionally broke the law. The authority also noted that the company had committed to fixing the issues with its systems and hiring an outside compliance specialist to help and confirm that the required fixes had been carried out.
The Dh10,251,789 fine, which was initially higher, was decreased in light of this.
Patrick Meaney, Head of Enforcement of the DFSA, said: “Authorised firms must ensure that they have adequate compliance and other resources to be able to comply with their legal and regulatory obligations. Compliance is not an incidental cost of doing business; it is a critical function that must be adequately resourced in terms of both number and quality of staff.”
