Dubai is prohibiting the use of plastic bags and products from January 1

Crown Prince of Dubai, has issued a resolution banning single-use plastic bags and products.

The ban covers both disposable and recycled items.

The ban applies to sellers and consumers across Dubai.

Advertisement

Dubai will implement a ban on single-use plastic bags and products within the emirate. The resolution, issued by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, encompasses both disposable and recycled items, irrespective of their material composition.

The ban covers a range of items, including single-use plastic and non-plastic products, as well as packaging materials for food delivery, fruits, and vegetables. It applies to thick plastic bags, plastic containers, and packaging made partially or entirely of plastic, such as those used for plastic bottles, snack bags, wet wipes, balloons, and balloon sticks, in addition to various food packaging.

This ban applies to sellers and consumers across Dubai, encompassing private development zones and free zones, including the Dubai International Financial Centre. However, certain items are excluded from the ban, such as rolls of thin bags used for packing meat, fish, vegetables, fruits, grains, bread, garbage bags, and products intended for export or re-export. These exempted items encompass single-use plastic shopping bags and other disposable plastic products.

Bans:

Ban on single-use plastic products:

Beginning January 1, 2025, the use of items such as plastic stirrers, table covers, cups, Styrofoam food containers, plastic straws, and plastic cotton swabs will be banned.

Advertisement

Other single-use plastic products:

Starting January 1, 2026, the prohibition will be expanded to cover plastic plates, plastic food containers, plastic tableware, as well as beverage cups along with their plastic lids.

Fines:

Those who violate the ban will face a fine of Dh200. If a repeat violation happens within a year of the previous offense, the penalty will be doubled, reaching a maximum of Dh2,000 when doubled.

Individuals seeking to challenge decisions against them can submit written complaints to the Director-General of the pertinent government department responsible for licensing economic activities in the emirate. This includes departments like the Department of Economy and Tourism, as well as authorities overseeing private development zones and free zones, such as the Dubai International Financial Centre.

Also Read Dubai’s RTA Raises Minimum Fare for Taxi and Hala Services on New Year’s Eve As the countdown to New Year's Eve begins, revelers in Dubai should...