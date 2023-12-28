Advertisement
Liberia fuel tanker blast killed 40 workers

Articles
  • A fuel tanker overturned near Totota town, causing over 40 deaths.
  • Witnesses reported the tanker caught fire during a rush to collect spilled fuel.
  • A pregnant woman was among the victims, and some bodies were severely burned.
In central Liberia, a tragic incident unfolded as a fuel tanker crashed and exploded, resulting in the loss of more than 40 lives, according to Chief Medical Officer Francis Kateh.

The tanker overturned near Totota town, approximately 130km from Monrovia, the capital. Eyewitnesses reported that the tanker caught fire when people hurried to the scene to collect spilled fuel.

Among the victims was a pregnant woman, and some bodies were severely burned. Dr. Kateh mentioned that over 83 individuals were hospitalized due to injuries from the disaster, with those in critical condition being transferred to Monrovia for specialized treatment.

The exact cause of the crash remains unclear. Video footage revealed a large crowd, including children, gathering around the overturned tanker with containers to collect fuel.

Liberia’s President George Weah expressed condolences to the affected families, describing the images of the tragedy as deeply disturbing. He has pledged full support to health authorities, authorizing additional manpower and equipment to aid in the urgent rescue efforts.

