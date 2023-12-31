Russia confirms detention of over 200 captured Ukrainian fighters

The conflict began with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The United Nations has reported evidence of war crimes.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov revealed in a recent interview that over 200 Ukrainian fighters have been handed prison sentences by Russian courts since the start of Moscow’s military operation in Ukraine. The statement was made during an interview with the state RIA news agency, and it was published on Sunday.

“The courts of the Russian Federation have already sentenced more than 200 representatives of Ukrainian armed formations to long terms of imprisonment for committing atrocities,” Lavrov told RIA.

In the ongoing conflict that began with Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, both sides have leveled accusations of numerous atrocities against each other. The United Nations has reported ongoing evidence of war crimes and human rights violations attributed to Russian authorities. These include disturbing acts such as torture, rape, and the forced deportation of children.

International Criminal Court:

In March, the International Criminal Court (ICC) took a significant step by issuing an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin. The warrant alleges that Moscow’s actions, particularly the forcible deportation of Ukrainian children, constitute a war crime.

“On our path to justice, the main result of the year is undoubtedly the arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court for Putin,” Ukraine’s Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin said in a statement on Saturday, summing up 2023.

“A historic decision and a clear signal that no one can be above the law.”

The Ukraine Prosecutor General’s office has documented over 121,000 instances of Russian crimes of aggression and war crimes since the conflict began, as reported on its website. The United Nations has additionally identified cases where Ukrainian authorities have violated the human rights of individuals accused of collaborating with Russian authorities.

Foreign Minister Lavrov, in an interview with RIA, shared that Russia’s primary investigative body, the Investigative Committee, has launched 4,000 criminal cases involving around 900 Ukrainian individuals in response to the ongoing situation.

“They include not only members of radical nationalist associations, representatives of Ukrainian security forces and mercenaries, but also representatives of the military and political leadership of Ukraine,” Lavrov said.

“Those of them who were charged in absentia have been put on the international wanted list.”

