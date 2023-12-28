U.S. dispatches final military aid to Kyiv amid Ukraine war uncertainty

US Green Lights Additional $250M Military Aid to Ukraine.

The aid is the final allocation of funds available without fresh approval from Congress.

The White House has given the green light for an additional $250 million in military aid to Ukraine. This new package includes air defense systems, artillery, small arms ammunition, and anti-tank weapons, according to U.S. officials. However, it’s crucial to note that this marks the final allocation of funds available without fresh approval from Congress.

The ongoing conflict in Ukraine has raised concerns about the war effort. Despite broad support for Ukraine’s cause in the U.S. Congress, discussions on additional arms aid have hit a roadblock. Republicans are insisting that any military aid deal must include stricter security measures on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Efforts to pass an emergency spending measure, which would have allocated $50 billion for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel, were unsuccessful in the Senate. Every Republican voted against it, and Bernie Sanders, an independent typically aligned with Democrats, expressed reservations about Israel’s actions against Hamas.

Even after a visit from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, lawmakers remained unmoved. The recent announcement involves sourcing weapons from existing Pentagon stocks, a move that doesn’t require Congressional approval.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement announcing the aid package. He said that it was “imperative that Congress act swiftly, as soon as possible, to advance our national security interests by helping Ukraine defend itself and secure its future”.

“Our assistance has been critical to supporting our Ukrainian partners as they defend their country and their freedom against Russia’s aggression,” he added.

Hungary recently prevented a €50 billion aid package from the European Union (EU) intended for Ukraine.

This move has added to Ukraine’s challenges as the country is grappling with a significant $43 billion budget deficit. Ukrainian officials have raised concerns that, without prompt assistance from Western allies, they may be forced to postpone payments for government employees’ salaries and pensions.

This situation underscores the urgency of securing additional support to address the pressing financial issues facing Ukraine.

“The support of partners is extremely critical,” Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, who also serves as the country’s economy minister, said in an interview with the Financial Times on Wednesday. “We need it urgently.”

According to the newspaper, discussions are underway for a more modest aid package that wouldn’t require Hungary’s consent. This alternative package is expected to be considered in early February.

