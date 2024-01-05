Saudi Arabia condemn Israeli plans for Palestinian displacement in Gaza

Saudi Arabia condemns the Israeli push for Palestinian displacement, Other countries join the global opposition. Israeli Ministers Ben-Gvir and Smotrich were criticized.

Advertisement

On Thursday, Saudi Arabia took the lead in widely denouncing proposals made by far-right extremist Israeli officials that would force Palestinians to leave Gaza.

A day after Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich made similar remarks, Israel’s Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, demanded “a solution to encourage the emigration of Gaza’s residents” and the reopening of Israeli colonies in the Palestinian enclave.

The Foreign Ministry of Saudi Arabia stated on Thursday that it “categorically condemns and rejects the comments of the two ministers.” The Israeli government’s “persistence in violating international law” prompted the Kingdom to demand action from the international community.

Additionally, Qatar “condemned in the strongest terms” the two ministers’ remarks.

“The policy of collective punishment and forced displacement practiced by the occupation authorities against the inhabitants of Gaza will not change the fact that Gaza is Palestinian land and will remain Palestinian,” Doha said

Israel’s “plans to displace Gaza residents in particular, and the Palestinian people in general,” Kuwait said. Additionally, the UAE “condemned in the strongest terms the extremist statements” made by the two ministers. The UAE and Israel repaired relations in 2020.

Advertisement

“Categorical rejection of such offensive statements and of all practices… which threaten further escalation and instability in the region” was the statement issued by the United Arab Emirates.

Both ministers have a well-known anti-Palestinian stance. Ben-Gvir has been charged with hate speech and has a criminal conviction for aiding terrorism. Smotrich rejects the existence of the Palestinian people and resides in an illegal colony in the occupied West Bank.

Also Read Indonesian people supports for South Africa’s Genocide Case against Israel South Africa accuses Israel of "genocidal acts" in Gaza. The case seeks...