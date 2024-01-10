UAE: Over 1,000 companies are against Emiratisation targets since 2022

Violating companies face fines ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh100,000.

Authority urges stakeholders to avoid negative practices.

The public is encouraged to report conflicts with Emiratisation policies.

Since mid-2022, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation has identified 995 companies that violated Emiratisation targets. The count of fraudulent Emiratisation cases has now reached 1,660. Violating companies faced fines ranging from Dh20,000 to Dh100,000, depending on the case.

The announcement was made by the authority in a post on X, urging relevant stakeholders to abstain from such negative practices. Additionally, the public was encouraged to report any activities conflicting with Emiratisation policies and decisions by utilizing the call center or Mohre’s app.

