Ninth mathematics paper leaked 15 minutes before Board exam Today

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

08th Jul, 2021. 12:10 pm
Mathematics paper of class 9th leaked today

The leaked paper of Mathematics at an examination centre has brought storm all over social media as the Board Exams 2021 (ninth grade) begins today across Sindh.

The ninth-grade Mathematics paper of the Science Group held in Karachi got leaked just 15 minutes before the start of examination time.

According to sources, the exams was set to begin at 9:30 am on Thursday, but the paper was out on social media at 9:15 am.

A day earlier, a mathematics question paper for the 10th class was leaked 30 minutes before the exam in the country’s largest metropolis.

The exam was scheduled to start at 9:30 am but the question paper was available before 9 am on social media other than the private messaging applications.

However, despite the cancellation of the exam, it went ahead with the same question paper, sources said.

Leaked Paper Of Mathematics For Matric

The Sindh government has reportedly taken strong notice and summoned the controller examination of Board of Secondary Education Karachi who assured Adviser Nisar Khoro of taking corrective measures following the mismanagement and chaos during the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Annual Examination 2021,

However, no improvement was observed today when the third paper in the province was leaked too.

Earlier on Monday, Karachi board chairman Syed Sharaf Ali Shah alleged control officers for leaking the paper and delay in the delivery of the questionnaire.

Download BOL News App for latest news

