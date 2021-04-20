Adsense 970×250

Aiman Khan Winning Hearts With Her Alluring Look & Simplicity

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

20th Apr, 2021. 10:49 pm
Aiman Khan new pictures
The most adored showbiz celebrity Aiman Khan usually treats fans with her stunning looks and amazing fashion sense.

She is loved by millions of people and has received immense appreciation and fame within a short span of time.

Recently, the Behad starlet took to her Instagram handle and left fans dropping jaws as they gushed over the gorgeous Aiman.

Aiman donned a gorgeous multi-coloured attire with a falling chiffon dupatta to complement her timeless elegance and grace.

The actress chose her hair to fall straight wearing a light pink lip shade and subtle makeup.

The post has garnered immense love reacts within a very less time.

 

Earlier, Aiman Khan had received intense flak after she body-shamed actress Mawra Hocane for being too skinny during a TV show.

The actress came forth to backlash those who took her comment in a negative way and asked them to keep their opinions with themselves.

Taking to Instagram, she posted a story with a detailed note for the naysayers.

“I don’t understand why people take things personally and spread negativity. My life is not your property, you have no right to say anything to me if I can’t say anything to you.”

