Australian Fast Bowler Pat Cummins Donates 50,000 USD To India Battle Against Covid-19

Bilal BariEditor

26th Apr, 2021. 06:13 pm
Australian Fast Bowler and Kolkata Knight Riders star Pat Cummins said Monday he is donating $ 50,000 to help India fight Covid-19. Cummins has asked other Indian Premier League (IPL), 2021 players, to extend the aid.

Pat Cummins, in a statement on social media, said he made the donation to India, mainly to buy oxygen supplies for hospitals in India.

 

Cummins, which was bought by KKR for 15.5 million euros in 2020, has been a full member twice. Australia’s fast Bawler participated in all 5 KKR matches at IPL 2021.

Taking to social media, Cummins said he was saddened to see the situation of people outside the country’s IPL bio-bubbles. IPL 2021 takes place in strict bio-bubble environments in 6 major cities in India, which has been hit hard by the second wave of Covid-19

 

