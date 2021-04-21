Adsense 970×250

FM Qureshi, Hassan Rouhani Discuss Iran-Pakistan Deepening Relations

Arhama AltafWeb Editor

21st Apr, 2021. 05:17 pm
FM Qureshi meets Hassan Rouhani
Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has on Wednesday (today) held a meeting with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani during his three-day official visit to Iran.

The Foreign Minister conveyed the best wishes of President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan along with sharing Pakistan’s vision and commitment to deepen relations with Iran in trade, investment, connectivity and border management for mutual economic development.

Qureshi also met the Speaker of the Iran Parliament Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf. Both of them discussed expanding cooperation through regular parliamentary exchange between Parliamentary Friendship Groups.

Moreover, FM Qureshi also makes the ulemas from Pakistan and Iran agreed to work jointly on Islamophobia.

Shah Mahmood will look forward to the visit of Bagher Ghalibaf’s to Pakistan’s parliament. 

Earlier, the Foreign Minister had announced good news for Pakistan following the strengthening of economic ties between the two countries, via his Twitter.

He wrote, “Always a pleasure to be in Iran and I am pleased to share some good news for our citrus farmers. Following discussions, happy to announce that Iran has lifted restrictions on the import of Pakistan’s kinnow.”

Furthermore, bilateral cooperation, promotion of economic linkages and other matters of mutual interest, including regional situation will be discussed during the meetings.

The two foreign ministers will hold delegation-level talks on the entire spectrum of bilateral relations with a focus on further deepening cooperation in diverse fields.

The two sides will discuss the regional security situation including the latest developments in the Afghan Peace Process and the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Before his visit, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that both Pakistan and Iran have supported each other in difficult times and it will be our endeavour to further strengthen the relationship.

