Hasnain Lehri Pens Down Heart wrenching Post For Late Father

Gulmeena HamidWeb Editor

30th May, 2021. 07:53 pm
Hasnain Lehri father

One of Pakistan’s super male models Hasnain Lehri has on Sunday shared a heart-wrenching post for his late father.

The model took to his Instagram account and shared a photo holding his father’s hand for the very last time.

He wrote,

“Papa Jaan Holding your hand for the last time was the second most difficult thing I have ever had to do. Letting go of your hand for the last time was the first.”

He went on to write,

“This is the price you pay for having a great father. You get the wonder, the joy, the tender moments – and you get the tears at the end, too. I love you and I miss you the most, Papa Jaan I talk to you all the time, I hope you hear me…”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hasnain Lehri (@hasnainlehri)

The Father of famed model Hasnain Lehri had passed away on May 22nd, 2021.

Fellow celebrities and family members pay condolences to Hasnain Lehri after the sad demise of his father. One of his colleagues and showbiz personality took to his Instagram to inform this news.

Hasnain Lehri

 

Earlier in 2019, Hasnain Lehri has lost his younger brother.

