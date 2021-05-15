Double Click 970×250

Pakistan, Sudan Foreign Ministers Condemn Ongoing Israel Attacks On Palestine

15th May, 2021. 08:06 pm
Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Sudanese Foreign Minister Maryam Sadiq Al-Mahdi has had a telephone conversation with Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday.

Issues of mutual interest, including Israeli aggression and the situation in Palestine, were discussed during the telephone conversation.

During the talks, the two Foreign Ministers strongly condemned the ongoing Israeli attacks on unarmed Palestinians.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the ongoing atrocities against the oppressed Palestinians by the Israeli army, blatant violation of international law, and human rights activists are a matter of concern.

The Foreign Minister apprised his Sudanese counterpart of Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts to stop the ongoing Israeli atrocities on the Palestinians and to draw the attention of the international community.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that Pakistan’s position on the issue of Palestine is clear and unequivocal, Pakistan will continue to support the struggle for the right of the Palestinians, Prime Minister Imran Khan in a telephone conversation with the Palestinian President on the situation in Palestine. Expressing concern, he assured full support from Pakistan.

“I contacted the Palestinian foreign minister yesterday and briefed him on Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts on the Palestinian issue,” he added.

In a telephone conversation, the two Foreign Ministers agreed to make joint efforts in international forums to find a peaceful solution to the Palestinian issue and prevent Israeli aggression.

FM Qureshi, Turkish Counterpart Discuss Israeli Atrocities Against Innocent Palestinians:

Foreign Minister (FM) Shah Mahmood Qureshi had earlier spoken to his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and discussed the ongoing brutal act of terrorism by Israeli Forces against the Palestinians in Jerusalem.

In his tweet today, FM Qureshi termed the Israeli violence against innocent and unarmed Palestinians “absolutely unacceptable”.

He wrote, “Spoke to brother Mevlut Cavusoglu on the increasingly dire and oppressive situation in Palestine. Fully support Turkey’s call to convene a meeting of OCI and UN. Storming 1st Qibla of Islam Masjid Al-Aqsa, killing children and forcing evictions – absolutely unacceptable.”

He further said that Mevlut Cavusoglu is in Saudi Arabia and during talks with the Saudi Foreign Minister today, he will propose an emergency ministerial-level meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in order to effectively raise the voice of Muslim Ummah on the Palestinian issue.

