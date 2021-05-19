According to a source, Queen Elizabeth is completely heartbroken after her beloved puppy died.

As per the details, Queen Elizabeth had found peace in walking five-month-old Fergus on the grounds of Windsor Castle after the demise of Prince Philip, Queen’s husband.

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth II, who loved her loyal dog Vulcan, was devastated after her pet passed away a few weeks ago.

The dachshund-corgi cross, Vulcan, passed away at Windsor Castle as per the reports. Windsor Castle is where the Queen and Prince Philip had stayed during the second lockdown in Britain.

Prince Philip, The Duke Of Edinburgh was laid to rest on 17th April 2021, with all the Royals dressed in mourning black and a black face mask at Windsor Castle.

Queen Elizabeth II led Britain in a one-minute silence in memory of her beloved husband, Prince Philip.

A military gun was shot to signal the start of the overwhelming tribute, which was witnessed across the country.

The last rites with just 30 mourners took place and the rest of the public requested to stay away from following the deadly pandemic outbreak.

Although Prince Philip was apparently healthy, after the age of 95, he was diagnosed with some health complications and was admitted to the hospital from time to time.

Prince Philip was treated at two different hospitals in London for about a month in February this year due to a health problem.

The Duke of Edinburgh died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99, two weeks after being discharged from hospitals in mid-March, apparently due to various medical reasons.