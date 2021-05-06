Queen Elizabeth Launches Her Own Beer Range In Two Variations

Queen Elizabeth has launched her own beer range, Sandringham Estate has announced on Twitter.

The launch of beer by Queen Elizabeth came into development days after the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The 95-year-old monarch has launched her own beer, with two bitters available for purchase at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

According to the source, the drinks will be sold at the estate’s gift shop, which has reopened following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

The beers are available in two essences: a 4.3% Best Bitter and a slightly stronger 5% Golden IPA, all made with organic barley grown from the estate’s gardens.

The Buckingham Palace already sells its own gins, spirits, whiskeys, and even champagne.

After the death of her husband, Prince Philip, who was buried on April 17, the Queen has resumed royal duties.

