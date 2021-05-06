Double Click 970×250

Queen Elizabeth Launches Her Own Beer Range In Two Variations

Web Desk

06th May, 2021. 04:47 pm
Adsense 300×600

Queen Elizabeth has launched her own beer range, Sandringham Estate has announced on Twitter.

The launch of beer by Queen Elizabeth came into development days after the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh.

The 95-year-old monarch has launched her own beer, with two bitters available for purchase at the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

According to the source, the drinks will be sold at the estate’s gift shop, which has reopened following the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions.

The beers are available in two essences: a 4.3% Best Bitter and a slightly stronger 5% Golden IPA, all made with organic barley grown from the estate’s gardens.

The Buckingham Palace already sells its own gins, spirits, whiskeys, and even champagne.

After the death of her husband, Prince Philip, who was buried on April 17, the Queen has resumed royal duties.

Earlier, Queen Elizabeth’s cousin had been sentenced to 10-month prison for sexually assaulting a woman.

Simon Bowes-Lyon, the Earl of Strathmore, confessed that in February 2020, he advanced towards a 26-year-old woman at the royal family’s ancestral castle.

According to a report, the incident occurred at Glamis Castle’s bedroom – Glamis Castle is Queen Elizabeth’s late mother’s childhood home. The report further revealed that the victim still suffers panic attacks from the horrific 20-minute incident.

Bowes-Lyon confessed to the crime and said in his confessional statement that he is “greatly ashamed of my actions which have caused such distress to a guest in my home.”

“I did not think I was capable of behaving the way I did but have had to face up to it and take responsibility,” he said.

Double Click 970 x 90

Read More

Joe Biden Pak-Afghan peace process
5 hours ago
“Pakistan understands the impact of civil war in Afghanistan”: Joe Biden

The United States (US) President Joe Biden, in his recent remarks, said...
Lucknow blast three killed
6 hours ago
Blast during oxygen cylinders’ refilling Kills Three, Injures Six In Lucknow

Three people have been killed and six others left wounded after a...
Mali woman nine babies
7 hours ago
Young Malian Woman Delivers Nine Babies After Expecting Only Seven

A 25-year-old woman from Mali has given birth to nine babies, two...
Jacinda Ardern Wedding
8 hours ago
New Zealand’s Premier Jacinda Ardern Intends To Tie The Knot This Summer: Sources

Prime Minister of New Zealand, Jacinda Ardern is all set to tie...
Israeli President Asks Netanyahu Rival Lapid To Form New Government
17 hours ago
Israeli President Asks Netanyahu Rival Lapid To Form New Government

President of Israel Reuven Rivlin has asked the long-time Prime Minister Benjamin...
India: Court Terms Deaths Due To Lack Of Oxygen As Genocide
21 hours ago
India: Court Terms Deaths Due To Lack Of Oxygen As Genocide

Courts in India have sharply criticized the central and state governments for...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Sindh public transport to remain closed
33 mins ago
Sindh Announces Closure of Public Transport From May 8-16

Transport Minister Awais Qadir Shah has on Thursday announced the closure of...
CSS 2020 result announced, Maheen Hassan tops the exam
42 mins ago
CSS 2020 result announced, Maheen Hassan tops the exam

The Federal Public Service Commission on Thursday announced the results of the...
'Board exams to begin after June 15 in Pakistan,' announces Shafqat Mahmood
55 mins ago
‘Board exams to begin after June 15 in Pakistan,’ announces Shafqat Mahmood

Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training, Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday said...
Kriti Sanon
60 mins ago
Actress Kriti Sanon misses her time on sets amidst the ongoing pandemic

Bollywood's stunning actress Kriti Sanon is "craving to be on the sets"...