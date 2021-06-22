22 Years of ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ as Ajay Devgn celebrates

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn celebrated the 22nd anniversary of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, saying, “I didn’t think it would create history.”

Ajay took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photographs from the film with the caption “22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.”

“Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. Didn’t think though that it would create history. Humbled,” he further said.

The film was released on June 18, 1999, and was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

It also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan in the lead roles.