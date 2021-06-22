Double Click 728 x 90
22 Years of ‘Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam’ as Ajay Devgn celebrates

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 10:01 am
Ajay Devgn

Bollywood star Ajay Devgn celebrated the 22nd anniversary of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, saying, “I didn’t think it would create history.”

Ajay took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes photographs from the film with the caption “22 years of Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.”

“Salman, Sanjay, Ash & I knew we were making a super-sensitive film. Didn’t think though that it would create history. Humbled,” he further said.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn)

The film was released on June 18, 1999, and was directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

It also features Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Salman Khan in the lead roles.

