Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

A man was arrested after trespassing on Kylie Jenner’s home

Hina Masood

13th Jun, 2021. 02:40 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Kylie Jenner

After paying an uninvited visit to American media personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner‘s house, a man was arrested.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on the Keeping up with the Kardashians’ LA home, according to law enforcement sources.

According to Kylie’s security, the visitor was a recognizable figure who was frequently requested to leave the premises, which he did.

The man, however, insisted on meeting with Kylie this time, prompting the police to make an arrest.

As per the outlet he was “booked for misdemeanor trespassing, and then released”.

Kylie was also not there at the time of the event, according to the outlet.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

PSL 2021 David Miller
23 mins ago
PSL 2021: David Miller, 2 Other Foreign Players To Leave Zalmi Squad Tomorrow

Peshawar Zalmi’s three overseas players David Miller, Fabien Allen and Fidel Edwards...
Sajal Atif new music video
32 mins ago
Atif Aslam, Sajal Aly Will soon share screen together in a music video

Sajal Aly, Pakistan's rising actress will soon share the screen with renowned...
Sarim Akhtar
32 mins ago
Sarim Akhtar became a worldwide meme sensation two years ago

A Pakistani fan, Sarim Akhtar from the stands became one of the...
Aloe Vera benefits
57 mins ago
Aloe Vera For Skin, Hair: Health Benefits, Side Effects & More

One of the oldest plants, Aloe Vera is known to provide many...
Popcorn health benefits
1 hour ago
Is Popcorn a healthy snack? Know The Health Benefits & Side Effects

Popcorn is a variety of corn kernel, which forcefully expands and puffs up...
Esra Bilgic
2 hours ago
Esra Bilgic appears ethereal in her most recent pictures

As filming for her new drama series Kanunsuz Topraklar finished in Zonguldak,...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

PSL 2021 David Miller
23 mins ago
PSL 2021: David Miller, 2 Other Foreign Players To Leave Zalmi Squad Tomorrow

Peshawar Zalmi’s three overseas players David Miller, Fabien Allen and Fidel Edwards...
Sajal Atif new music video
32 mins ago
Atif Aslam, Sajal Aly Will soon share screen together in a music video

Sajal Aly, Pakistan's rising actress will soon share the screen with renowned...
Sarim Akhtar
32 mins ago
Sarim Akhtar became a worldwide meme sensation two years ago

A Pakistani fan, Sarim Akhtar from the stands became one of the...
Aloe Vera benefits
57 mins ago
Aloe Vera For Skin, Hair: Health Benefits, Side Effects & More

One of the oldest plants, Aloe Vera is known to provide many...