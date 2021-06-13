A man was arrested after trespassing on Kylie Jenner’s home

After paying an uninvited visit to American media personality and businesswoman Kylie Jenner‘s house, a man was arrested.

A 35-year-old man was arrested on the Keeping up with the Kardashians’ LA home, according to law enforcement sources.

According to Kylie’s security, the visitor was a recognizable figure who was frequently requested to leave the premises, which he did.

The man, however, insisted on meeting with Kylie this time, prompting the police to make an arrest.

As per the outlet he was “booked for misdemeanor trespassing, and then released”.

Kylie was also not there at the time of the event, according to the outlet.