Ali Zafar’s song goes viral on social media

19th Jun, 2021. 11:24 pm
Ali Zafar Birthday

Ali Zafar has released his first love drama song in different ways, this unplugged version of his song is getting immense popularity on social media.

The song ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ is an unplugged version of the drama ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’.

 

 

Using his Twitter account Ali wrote, “Couldn’t help but belt out an unplugged version of the O.S.T from Pehli Si Muhabbat. Some times love hurts doesn’t it?”

 

 

He sang the song on the piano while the music video has also been recorded in his house.

Earlier also this song was sung by him for the first love of the drama.

 

 

