Ali Zafar’s song goes viral on social media

Ali Zafar has released his first love drama song in different ways, this unplugged version of his song is getting immense popularity on social media.

The song ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’ is an unplugged version of the drama ‘Pehli Si Muhabbat’.

Using his Twitter account Ali wrote, “Couldn’t help but belt out an unplugged version of the O.S.T from Pehli Si Muhabbat. Some times love hurts doesn’t it?”

Couldn’t help but belt out an unplugged version of the O.S.T from Pehli Si Muhabbat. Some times love hurts doesn’t it? Click on the link to watch the full video. 👉 https://t.co/i3pCFrP7Ff #pehlisimuhabbat #unplugged pic.twitter.com/asXENNjnta — Ali Zafar (@AliZafarsays) June 19, 2021

He sang the song on the piano while the music video has also been recorded in his house.

Earlier also this song was sung by him for the first love of the drama.