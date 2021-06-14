Angelina Jolie Spotted Arriving with a Bottle of Wine at Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller’s Apartment

Angelina Jolie is the latest A-list actor to take part in what appears to be the season for celebrities to spend time with their exes after she was spotted outside the house of her ex-husband, Jonny Lee Miller.

Both have reportedly enjoyed a delightful dinner at Miller’s Brooklyn pad, on the occasion of Jolie’s birthday.

Trying to keep it low, Eternals Star Angelina was spotted entering Miller’s apartment building with no one escorting her, with a wine bottle of very nice Peter Michael wine.

They had been in marriage for three years from 1996 to 1999 when Angelina was just 20 and Miller was 23 after they first met on the sets of Hackers, which was the first major film role for both of them.

She was the first to announce divorce in 1999, just before she announced her second marriage with Sling Blade actor Billy Bob Thornton, 65 years old. Regardless she has always spoken fondly of her ex.

While in an interview with B magazine in 2004 Jolie admitted that separating from Miller ‘was probably the dumbest thing I’ve ever done.’

Miller and Jolie publically stated that they have been friends even after divorce, and remained in touch, but rejected to spare any further details.

Miller stated to staff.co.nz, not long after Jolie’s split with Brad Pitt in 2017, that he’s still friends with her ex-wife Angelina.

Angelina was seen leaving the apartment nearly after 3 hours at 10:30 pm, wearing a light-coloured face mask and looking around to see if someone is around.

Angelina Jolie’s upcoming film Eternal is all set to release in November 2021, with its teaser released already.