Double Click 728 x 90
Double Click 900 x 250

Angelina Jolie Spotted Arriving with a Bottle of Wine at Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller’s Apartment

Shariq Tahir

14th Jun, 2021. 05:07 pm
Double Click 160 x 600
Angelina Jolie Spotted Arriving with a Bottle of Wine at Ex-Husband Jonny Lee Miller’s Apartment

Angelina Jolie is the latest A-list actor to take part in what appears to be the season for celebrities to spend time with their exes after she was spotted outside the house of her ex-husband, Jonny Lee Miller.

Both have reportedly enjoyed a delightful dinner at Miller’s Brooklyn pad, on the occasion of Jolie’s birthday.

Trying to keep it low, Eternals Star Angelina was spotted entering Miller’s apartment building with no one escorting her, with a wine bottle of very nice Peter Michael wine.

They had been in marriage for three years from 1996 to 1999 when Angelina was just 20 and Miller was 23 after they first met on the sets of Hackers, which was the first major film role for both of them.

She was the first to announce divorce in 1999, just before she announced her second marriage with Sling Blade actor Billy Bob Thornton, 65 years old. Regardless she has always spoken fondly of her ex.

While in an interview with B magazine in 2004 Jolie admitted that separating from Miller ‘was probably the dumbest thing I’ve ever done.’

Miller and Jolie publically stated that they have been friends even after divorce, and remained in touch, but rejected to spare any further details.

Miller stated to staff.co.nz, not long after Jolie’s split with Brad Pitt in 2017, that he’s still friends with her ex-wife Angelina.

Angelina was seen leaving the apartment nearly after 3 hours at 10:30 pm, wearing a light-coloured face mask and looking around to see if someone is around.

Angelina Jolie’s upcoming film Eternal is all set to release in November 2021, with its teaser released already.

Double Click 300 x 250

Download BOL News App for latest news

Read More

Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly
1 min ago
Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly, ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ trailer will be out on Tuesday

Ahad Raza Mir, a Pakistani actor, has announced that the trailer for...
Shreya Ghoshal Asked New Mothers To Get Vaccinated: ‘It’s Absolutely Safe’
39 mins ago
Shreya Ghoshal Asked New Mothers To Get Vaccinated: ‘It’s Absolutely Safe’

Shreya Ghoshal welcomed her baby boy Devyaan on Monday. She received the...
Özge Törer
52 mins ago
Özge Törer Aka Bala Hatun shares a beautiful selfie with co-star

Özge Törer, the Turkish actress who played the lead role in ‘Kuruluş:...
Bhumi Pednekar remembers Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary
2 hours ago
Sushant Singh Rajput Being remembered By His Sonchirya Co-Star Bhumi Pednekar

Sushant Singh Rajput died a year ago on 14th June 2020 in...
Ahsan & Minal criticism
3 hours ago
Why are the newly engaged Ahsan & Minal under severe criticism?

The showbiz industry's newly engaged couple Minal Khan and Ahsan Mohsin Ikram,...
Sami Khan
3 hours ago
Actor Sami Khan believes Turkish dramas have benefited our industry

Leading Pakistani actor and model who appears in Pakistani films and television...
Double Click 300 x 250

Recent News

Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly
1 min ago
Ahad Raza Mir, Sajal Aly, ‘Dhoop Ki Deewar’ trailer will be out on Tuesday

Ahad Raza Mir, a Pakistani actor, has announced that the trailer for...
PSL 2021: Umar Gul gave reason for Quetta Gladiators' latest defeat
9 mins ago
PSL 2021: Umar Gul gave reason for Quetta Gladiators’ latest defeat

Umar Gul, Quetta Gladiators bowling coach told that they are one pacer...
The State Bank of Pakistan
22 mins ago
SBP proposes amendments in rules to facilitate digital marketplace selling

KARACHI: The (SBP) central bank has proposed changes in the foreign exchange...
Tax rate
35 mins ago
Govt increases tax rate on profits from bank deposits

KARACHI: The federal government has increased the income tax rate to 15...