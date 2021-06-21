Angelina Jolie visits refugee camp in Burkina Faso

Angelina Jolie, an Oscar winner, paid a visit to a refugee camp in Burkina Faso on Sunday, which is home to thousands of Malians fleeing violence in the region.

As part of her duty as an ambassador for the UN refugee agency, the UNHCR, Jolie paid a visit to the Goudebou camp in the northeast of the landlocked west African country.

Jolie arrived by helicopter with Burkina Faso’s Foreign Minister Alpha Barry for a World Refugee Day ceremony.

“I have marked this day every year for 20 years with refugees in different countries,” she said after her visit.

“I have never been as worried about the state of displacement globally as I am today,” she added.

“The truth is we are not doing half of what we could and should to find solutions to enable refugees to return home — or to support host countries, like Burkina Faso, coping for years with a fraction of the humanitarian aid needed to provide basic support and protection.”

“The refugees are battered because the security situation is deteriorating day by day despite the efforts by the Burkinabe authorities, their partners and the defence and security forces in the Sahel region,” said Wanadine ag Mohamed, the representative for the Goudebou refugees.