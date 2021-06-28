Another key witness to be produced against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman in Illegal Plot Allotment Case

The hearing of illegal plot allotment reference against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, owner of Jang and Geo, will be held tomorrow. Court has summoned prosecution witness, Director Wasa Zeeshan Bilal to record a statement.

According to the sources, another key witness will be produced against the accused, Mir Shakil. There will be more sensational revelations from the NAB witness, sources added.

NAB officials are determined to bring the case to a logical conclusion, sources said. The accused, Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman will face 14 years in jail if convicted.

Accountability Court Judge, Asad Ali will hear the illegal plot allotment reference against accused Mir Shakil and others. Special Prosecutor Haris Qureshi will appear on behalf of NAB while the accused Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman will appear with his lawyer.

Co-accused former DG LDA Humayun Faiz Rasool and Bashir Ahmad will also appear in court. Co-accused Nawaz Sharif has been declared a fugitive for not appearing despite being ordered to appear.

Mir Shakil, former DG LDA Humayun Faiz Rasool, and Bashir Ahmad have been declared guilty in NAB reference.

Accused Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman obtained 54 plots of 1, 1 Kanal on exemption with the connivance of then Chief Minister Nawaz Sharif, NAB prosecutor said.

Accused’s acquisition of all the plots in the same area is a violation of the Exemption Policy 1986: NAB prosecutor.

Accused Mir Shakil also included 2 streets in allotted plots with the connivance of Nawaz Sharif, stated NAB prosecutor. The accused transferred the plot in the name of his wife and minor children to cover up his crime, the NAB prosecutor said.