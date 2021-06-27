Double Click 728 x 90
Ayeza Khan’s tribute left Mahira Khan ‘teary-eyed’

27th Jun, 2021.
Ayeza

Actor Mahira Khan was left ‘teary-eyed’ after Ayeza Khan pays a heartfelt tribute upon her completion of 10 years in showbiz.

The Mehar Posh actor took to Instagram to pay a rich tribute to Mahira Khan, saying, “You are and will always be our heroine!”

The Chupke Chupke star said, “Can’t believe it’s been ten years for you, Mahira, and you’re still on top. That’s because you have entertained us on such a high level with your art, project after project. From your great films to your blockbuster dramas, you have made us all proud, representing us internationally and we are quite fortunate to have you. For this reason, I wanted to pay my respect to you, in my upcoming project, portraying also you amongst some of the greatest legends.”

Ayeza further said, “To me, you are not only a friend but an idol, a living legend, who I have looked up to from the day we first met. Thank you for everything. Congratulations on all these years and I wish you all the best for the future. You are and will always be our heroine! All Love @mahirahkhan.”

The Humsafar star was quick to reciprocate Ayeza’s admiration. She commented, “Oh my love… you have made me teary eyed. And this, your post, it doesn’t say as much about me as it does about YOU. So much love.. I’m humbled.”

