This year’s iHeartRadio Festival will feature performances from Billie Eilish, Coldplay, Weezer, and Dua Lipa, among others.
In September a list of singers, including Olivia Rodrigo, DaBaby, Maroon 5, Khalid, and others, will enthrall Las Vegas with a two-day music event.
On September 17 and 18, the tournament will take place at the T-Mobile Arena. The AREA15 venue will host a special Daytime Stage including Saweetie, All Time Low, and 24kGoldn, as well as DaBaby and Rodrigo.
“This year’s festival will be historic for many reasons,” iHeartMedia’s Tom Poleman said in a statement. “Not only will it be the first time all of these artists are together on the same stage, but also because it’ll be in front of a live audience.”
“We’ve all been waiting for this moment — live music is back, and we’ll be celebrating like never before,” he added.
With the release of her second album, ‘Happier Than Ever,’ American music star Billie Eilish is riding a new wave of success. This year, she’ll perform at a number of live music festivals around the world when Coronavirus restrictions are removed.