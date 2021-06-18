Double Click 728 x 90
Billie Eilish’s boyfriend Matthew Tyler apologizes for using ‘racist’ language

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

18th Jun, 2021. 12:04 pm
Billie Eilish

Matthew Tyler Vorce, Billie Eilish‘s boyfriend, has apologized for allegedly using racist and homophobic language.

“I am very sorry for the harm I have caused,” the actor wrote in response to accusations that he used homophobic, racist, and body-shaming language in social media posts.

The 29-year-old penned: “I want to apologize for the things that I wrote on social media in the past. The language I used was hurtful and irresponsible and I understand how offensive those words are.”

The actor added: “Whether it was a lyric, a quote o rjust me being dumb, it does not matter. I am ashamed and deeply sorry that I used them in any context. It is not how I was raised and it is not what I stand for.”

He continued. “I shouldn’t have used this language in the first place and I won’t use it again. I am so sorry for the hurt I have caused.”

Fans discovered previous social media posts in which Billie Eilish’s boyfriend Matthew Tyler Vorce allegedly used racial and homophobic slurs, which prompted the apology.

