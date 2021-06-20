Double Click 728 x 90
Chris Martin, Gwyneth Paltrow’s ex-husband, is now like a “brother” to her

Hina MasoodWeb Editor

20th Jun, 2021. 03:20 pm
Chris Martin

With her recent statement regarding ex-husband Chris Martin, Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow has left a lot of people confused.

In a recent interview with the Today show, the Avengers: Endgame star discussed her relationship with her ex-husband, singer Chris Martin, and even went so far as to call him a “family member.”

Her relationship with her former partner and father of her two children—Apple, 17, and Moses, 15—went from amorous to platonic, and now feels more brotherly, according to the actor.

“He’s like my brother. You know, he’s my family. I love him. And I’m so grateful to him for giving me these kids. It worked out well… You know, it really did, I have to say,” she said.

“I mean, it’s funny. He was over here yesterday. And [Apple] came through and she’s like, you know, she’s taller than me now. We just looked at each other. We were like, ‘How did this go by so quickly?’” she shared.

Paltrow is now married to producer Brad Falchuk, and Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has been dating actor Dakota Johnson since 2017.

